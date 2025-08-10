Malaysian beauty queen Harveen Kaur sets second climbing record

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Mrs Malaysia World 2017 Datin Harveen Kaur has secured her second entry in the Malaysia Book of Records after completing consecutive climbs to Everest Base Camp and Island Peak during a single Himalayan expedition.

Harveen Kaur reached Everest Base Camp on 16 May 2025 before summiting Island Peak, also known as Imja Tse, on 20 May.

The Malaysia Book of Records officially recognised her achievement on 7 August as the “First Beauty Queen to Complete Back-to-Back Everest Base Camp and Island Peak”.

Everest Base Camp, situated at 5,364 metres in Nepal’s Khumbu region, serves as the starting point for climbers aiming to conquer Mount Everest.

Nearby Island Peak, standing at 6,189 metres, is a popular challenge for mountaineers and trekkers due to its accessibility from the Imja Valley.

This accomplishment marks Harveen Kaur’s second record-breaking feat after she became the “First Beauty Queen to Summit Mount Kilimanjaro” in September 2023.

Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, reaches 5,895 metres above sea level.

Her climbing journey also includes scaling Nepal’s Mera Peak at 6,476 metres on 11 April 2024, though the expedition cost her the loss of her left middle finger due to frostbite.

In celebration of National Day and Malaysia Day, Harveen Kaur encouraged Malaysians to pursue excellence in their endeavours.

“Let’s make our nation stand out in the world by scaling new heights in our pursuits,“ she told Bernama. – Bernama