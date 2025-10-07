Malaysian coalition supports Gaza flotilla mission, praises activists’ courage

KUALA LUMPUR: A coalition of non-governmental organisations and individuals representing various races and religions in Malaysia has expressed strong support for the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The coalition praised the courage and determination of the activists involved in a joint statement issued today.

It welcomed the release of all detained activists and considered their steadfastness as a symbol of universal courage in opposing tyranny and injustice.

“We express our highest appreciation and support for the courage of the activists of the Sumud Flotilla Mission who have brought a message of humanitarian solidarity to the Palestinian people,“ according to the joint statement.

Signatories included Malaysian Youth Unity Organisation chairman Dr Muhammad Fairuz Azmi and Global Unity Network president Shah Kirit Kakulal Govindji.

Other signatories were Association of NextGen Christians of Malaysia advisor Jason Leong and Malaysian Hindu Sangam Terengganu council advisor Dr Balachandran Gopal Krishnan.

The statement was also signed by religious activists Dr Charanjit Kaur and Loh Pai Ling along with social activist Chew Hoong Ling.

Additional signatories included Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Association founder Dr Shawn Loh Sheng Nian and Se-Punjabi Youth Movement Malaysia president Harinder Kaur.

The coalition stated that the Palestinian struggle will continue because the issue is not religious but a universal humanitarian concern.

Last Thursday, 23 Malaysian activists participating in the GSF mission were detained by the Zionist regime’s army.

They were successfully taken out of Israel on Saturday and all are expected to arrive in Malaysia tonight. – Bernama