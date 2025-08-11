Tax relief urged for public transport users in 13MP debate

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to introduce tax relief for public transport users to encourage wider adoption among Malaysians, including middle and high-income groups.

Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) said this move would help achieve the national target of 40% public transport usage by 2030, up from the current 20%.

“Tax relief will motivate more people to switch to public transport, and we should also set annual targets for new bus purchases to improve service frequency,” he said during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) debate in Dewan Rakyat.

Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) proposed increasing government revenue by addressing tax leakages and refining subsidies instead of burdening the public.

“Revenue can be raised through better governance, not by adding pressure on the rakyat,” he said, advocating for public-private partnerships and green financing.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (PN-Kemaman) called for a National Centre of Excellence to develop Malaysia’s non-radioactive rare earth industry.

“We must invest in research and innovation in sectors like smart agriculture and renewable energy,” he said, stressing the need for oversight in 13MP spending.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH-Setiawangsa) suggested consolidating all government pre-schools under the Education Ministry for better coordination.

He also urged fair wages for Pasti teachers, citing complaints of salaries as low as RM600 to RM700. - Bernama