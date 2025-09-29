KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has begun a two-day official visit to Qatar to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

His visit aims to enhance the strategic relationship between Malaysia and Qatar through high-level meetings and agreements.

Mohamed Khaled arrived at Hamad International Airport in Doha yesterday, according to his Facebook post.

He was welcomed by Qatari Government representatives including Commander of the Emiri Air Force Maj Gen Mohamed Al Dosari.

Also present were Malaysia’s Ambassador to Qatar Faizal Razali and Defence Attache in Ankara Colonel Edafi Daud.

The minister confirmed that the visit will include signing a defence cooperation memorandum of understanding between both nations.

“This MoU will mark a new chapter in reinforcing the strategic relationship and defence collaboration between the two nations,“ Mohamed Khaled stated.

The agreement represents a significant step forward in formalising military and security partnerships.

Both countries seek to expand their defence engagement through this framework.

Mohamed Khaled’s itinerary includes a courtesy visit to Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Sheikh Saoud also serves as Minister of State for Defence Affairs in the Qatari government.

Following their meeting, officials will conduct bilateral discussions on mutual defence interests.

The minister will then visit Barzan Holdings, a Qatari government-linked defence company.

There he will witness the signing of an MoU between Malaysian firm Ingress Corporation Bhd and Barzan Holdings.

The Malaysian delegation includes Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

Also accompanying the minister is Defence Ministry deputy secretary-general Mohd Yani Daud.

Their participation ensures comprehensive military and policy perspectives during the talks.

This visit continues Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international defence partnerships. – Bernama