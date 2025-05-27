KUALA LUMPUR: Former Miss Earth Malaysia 2021 Dr Nisha Thayananthan, who was among the few Malaysians who attended the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet on May 22 wearing an outfit themed around the heritage of the Sarawak Melanau community.

Her black and gold songket ensemble adorned with 999 Swarovski stones was inspired by the traditional burial poles of the Melanau people.

Dr Nisha, who was making her third appearance at the prestigious event in France, is currently serving as a plastic surgery resident in Dublin, Ireland.

“By wearing this songket outfit, I was able to showcase the richness of the culture of our indigenous community to the world, not many know the Melanau community. I have spoken to many here about the dress, they are inspired and some would love to have the fabric to design other outfits.

“It’s important to bring Malaysia’s traditions to the world’s attention. I’m proud to be the first woman to wear songket at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet,” she told Bernama.

Dr Nisha, who obtained her medical degree from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, said her dress was designed by Malaysian designer Rozie Khan, adding that the process of creating it took nearly a year, with every detail symbolising the subtlety of Melanau culture.

“This exquisite and elegant ball gown is inspired by the Melanau’s traditional tiang nisa or jerunai (burial pole), which symbolised the authority of the Melanau nobility in ancient times.

“Adorned with golden thread motifs replicating the traditional jerunai carvings, as well as 999 Swarovski crystals, this gown embodies the highest rank (Pangkat 9) in Melanau society,” she said.

According to Dr Nisha, showcasing Malaysian heritage on the international stage is not merely a matter of fashion but serves as a form of cultural diplomacy.

Speaking in the context of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year, she said the nation can play a significant role in promoting cultural exchange, collaboration and innovation in creative industries.

“By nurturing our creative industries, we can strengthen relationships within ASEAN and globally, fostering greater understanding, appreciation and cooperation among member states,” she added.