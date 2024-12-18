PETALING JAYA: The United States government has repatriated two Malaysians who had been held at the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay for 18 years.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that the government received Nazir Lep and Farik Amin who have been held at the detention facility since 2006 “on the principles of human rights and support for universal justice”.

“The government has formulated a comprehensive reintegration programme specifically for the pair, which will cover support in terms of social services, welfare, and health screenings.

“The Home Ministry thanks the various agencies involved in realising the handing over process for the two Malaysians,” he added in a statement, today.

In 2006, Nazir and Farik were relocated to Guantanamo Bay to face trial at the special national-security court that then U.S President George W. Bush set up after the Sept 11 attacks.

The duo were initially charged in 2018 with nine offences linked to the 2002 bombings of Bali nightclubs that killed 202 people, and the 2003 bombing at the Jakarta Marriott hotel which claimed 11 lives.