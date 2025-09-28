Malaysian embassy in Iran resumes operations after temporary closure

NEW YORK: The Malaysian Embassy in Iran has resumed normal operations after its temporary closure during the Iran-Israel conflict last June.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that Malaysia’s Ambassador to Iran Khairi Omar has returned to Tehran after briefly coming back to Malaysia during the conflict.

He did not provide the specific date when the embassy officially reopened and resumed its full functions.

Mohamad stated that “the temporary closure of the embassy has ended” during a press conference after delivering Malaysia’s National Statement at the General Debate session of the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.

He expressed hope that “no further conflict occurs” in the region due to the global impact of instability in West Asia.

The minister explained that instability in West Asia would affect not only Central Asia but also countries worldwide, including Malaysia despite the geographical distance.

The embassy’s temporary closure occurred during heightened tensions following an unprovoked airstrike by the Zionist regime on Iranian territory in June.

Iran responded to the airstrike by launching ballistic missiles at several locations in Israel as retaliation.

The Foreign Ministry had earlier decided to evacuate Malaysians including the ambassador, embassy staff and their families via a flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan to Bangkok, Thailand before returning to Malaysia.

Malaysia established its embassy in Tehran in 1970 while Iran opened its diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur in 1981. – Bernama