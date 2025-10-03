Malaysian embassy in Jordan meets lawyers for GSF detainees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Malaysia in Amman has held a meeting with the Malaysian legal team in the Jordanian capital to ensure that Malaysians detained for participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission receive fair and transparent legal protection.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring the movement of Malaysians involved in the GSF mission, particularly those detained by Israeli authorities.

“The Embassy has also been in contact with ASEAN partner countries in Amman and Tel Aviv to obtain updated information on the detained Malaysians and to extend appropriate consular assistance,” according to a consular notice posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on Friday.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry informed that all 23 Malaysians who joined the GSF mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza have been detained by Israel and will be deported via a third country.

The GSF mission, which involved more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia, sailed towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break Israel’s blockade, bringing essential supplies to Palestinians affected by ongoing attacks by the Zionist regime.

For inquiries, Malaysians may contact the following embassy officers: Muhd Irfan Zulkurnain at +962793811135 and Nur Najihah Md Abas at +962790800865, or email the Embassy of Malaysia in Amman at amm.uhep@kln.gov.my. - Bernama