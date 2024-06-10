Malaysian family evacuated from Lebanon safely returns home, more to follow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (MFA) has confirmed that a Malaysian family of six safely arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday morning from Lebanon.

In its latest update on the evacuation of Malaysians from Lebanon on Sunday, the ministry said another six are scheduled to arrive in Malaysia tonight.

“This brings the total number of Malaysians and their family members evacuated from Lebanon to 17 over the past two days,” it said in a statement.

Despite the increasingly challenging situation in Lebanon, the MFA said the Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut has successfully arranged flights for all the remaining Malaysians still in Lebanon to return to Malaysia.

“They are expected to arrive in Malaysia in stages on Monday and Tuesday this week,” it said.