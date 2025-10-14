Over 180 local tech projects supported under NTIS programme

BACHOK: Over 180 local technology projects have received support under the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox programme.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said these projects span areas including drone technology, digital health and smart agriculture.

He explained that the NTIS facilitates testing and commercialisation of local innovations through financial support, regulatory facilitation and technical guidance.

“The ministry fully supports the effort through initiatives that serve as a bridge between laboratory research and the commercial market,“ Chang said at the closing ceremony of the Kelantan State-Level Festival of Ideas 2025.

He noted this approach forms the core of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, aimed at steering Malaysia towards becoming a high-tech nation by 2030.

The ministry is also committed to developing future talent through various human capital development programmes.

“Among the main areas of focus are the organisation of the Malaysia Techlympics and National Science Week,“ Chang said.

These year-round programmes foster interest in STEM among primary and secondary school students.

“We want to ensure every student, whether from urban or rural areas, has equal opportunity to contribute to the country’s development through science and technology,“ he added.

Chang emphasised that Malaysia must move towards a knowledge-driven society with science, technology and innovation at the heart of socio-economic progress.

On FOI @ Kelantan 2025, he said the programme provides a platform for participants to share ideas and develop innovative solutions.

Such programmes reinforce the country’s innovation ecosystem by demonstrating universities’ ability to translate knowledge into real impact. – Bernama