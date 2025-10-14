KESUMA urges private sector to adopt flexible work arrangements for ASEAN Summit

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) has urged private sector employers to implement Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA) during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The summit will take place from October 26 to 28 and is expected to cause significant traffic congestion throughout the city.

Sections 60P and 60Q of the Employment Act 1955 enable employees to request flexible working hours, days, or locations without affecting company operations.

KESUMA stated that these provisions allow workers to apply for FWA in response to specific circumstances like the summit’s anticipated traffic disruptions.

To encourage adoption, KESUMA is offering a 50% additional tax deduction on FWA-related capacity-building and software acquisition costs.

This incentive is capped at RM500,000 for claims made between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2027, administered through Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd.

A comprehensive FWA implementation guideline has been developed with the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia and TalentCorp.

The guideline is available on the official websites of KESUMA, JTKSM, and TalentCorp, or through a direct download link provided by the ministry.

KESUMA also welcomed the Public Service Department’s move to allow flexible Work From Home policies for civil servants.

The ministry noted that such arrangements promote employee well-being without compromising productivity.

The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are expected to be among the largest gatherings in the bloc’s history. – Bernama