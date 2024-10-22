Malaysian FM to talk to Myanmar counterpart regarding ongoing crisis

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is set to speak with his Myanmar counterpart U Than Swe soon regarding the ongoing crisis in the country which has persisted since the military coup in February 2021.

Mohamad said he would contact his Myanmar counterpart after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, which will conclude on Oct 26.

“I will try to have a discussion with my counterpart after my return from the CHOGM meeting. I will call him,” he said.

The minister said this to reporters after the official launch of the Hibiscus (Bunga Raya) inspired logo and theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability” for the ASEAN-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025 at Wisma Putra here Tuesday.

According to Mohamad, currently, the signal in Myanmar “looks good to pave the way for discussions from various factions in the country”.

“Now that we have received a lot of signals from various factions in Myanmar, they are willing to talk, they are willing to discuss... we will take this advantage to talk and discuss with them on what they actually want.

“For us, we don’t want to pressure anyone because we want to listen to what they have in mind first. Then we will sit down again,” he said.

Mohamad added that after these discussions, he would bring the issue to his ASEAN counterparts to determine the best approach for addressing the situation in Myanmar.

On the South China Sea issues, he said Malaysia would ensure that any negotiation or discussion held on that matter, including the code of conduct (COC), would align with international law and adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1992.

According to a media report, Malaysia and China held their first bilateral dialogue on the management of maritime issues in the South China Sea last week in Langkawi, Kedah.

Present at the ceremony today were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (Coordinating Minister for ASEAN Economic Pillar); Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (Coordinating Minister for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar), and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Also in attendance were senior government officials, Foreign Heads of Mission to Malaysia and representatives of international organisations as well as media representatives.