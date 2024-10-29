Malaysian HADR team delivers aid for Trami relief efforts in Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team has delivered relief supplies to the flood-ravaged Bicol region in Southern Luzon, Philippines, following the devastation caused by Tropical Typhoon Kristine (Trami).

In a media advisory, the Foreign Ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, said the Malaysian HADR team, comprising 16 crew members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force, departed from Villamor Air Base in Manila at 9am on Monday, bound for the Bicol area to deliver relief goods.

It said the second mission, which was scheduled for 1.30pm on Monday, was cancelled due to adverse weather.

“The team will resume relief operations tomorrow (Tuesday), with scheduled trips at 7am and 12 noon.

“The HADR team reports that most of the Bicol area remains submerged by floodwaters. However, current conditions allow for safe operational efforts,” the media advisory stated.

ALSO READ: Typhoon Kristine: Malaysia deploys RMAF helicopter to aid Philippines

The Foreign Ministry said the Malaysian HADR team safely arrived at Villamor Air Base in Manila on Oct 26. The team was received by Gilberto Teodoro Jr, Secretary of National Defence of the Philippines, Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castellino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines, and Col. Ahmad Jafri Zulyadai, Malaysia’s Defence Attache to the Philippines, as well as officials from the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila.

The Foreign Ministry, alongside the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Malaysian Armed Forces, continues to extend support to the Philippines following Tropical Typhoon Kristine (Trami).

Meanwhile, the ministry said the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila, in coordination with the Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industries, also facilitated donations from Malaysian businesses and officials of the Embassy.

“Basic foodstuffs, including rice and canned foods, were donated to the Philippine Red Cross and the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Oct 25,” it said.

In another development, the Foreign Ministry said the Chief of Staff of the Philippines Armed Forces (PAF) hosted a session to express gratitude to assisting nations, including Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore on Monday.

ALSO READ: Tropical Storm Trami: M’sia sends humanitarian and disaster relief aid to the Philippines

The Chief of Staff personally thanked the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for deploying one EC725 helicopter and crew, and expressed appreciation to the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Royal Brunei Air Force, for their swift and critical support.

The Tropical Typhoon Kristine brought intense rains, resulting in widespread flooding, landslides, and significant displacement of citizens in affected regions.

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the death toll from the catastrophic flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Kristine has risen to 116, with at least 39 people still unaccounted for, Xinhua reported.