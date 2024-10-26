Typhoon Kristine: Malaysia deploys RMAF helicopter to aid Philippines

LABUAN: In response to the devastation caused by Tropical Typhoon Kristine (Trami), which triggered widespread flooding and landslides in the Philippines, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has deployed an EC 725 AP helicopter from No. 5 Squadron, Labuan Air Base, to support the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission.

In a statement to Bernama today, the RMAF stated that this deployment demonstrates the Malaysian government’s commitment to humanitarian assistance, providing crucial air logistics support to help deliver disaster relief supplies to affected communities in the Philippines.

The helicopter departed Labuan Air Base at 7.00 am today, bound for Villamor Air Base in Manila, and the flight is expected to take approximately five and a half hours, with a scheduled refueling stop at Antonio Bautista Air Base.

The mission is led by Major Thaddeus Raphael ak Azis @ Sait RMAF, accompanied by a team of 15 personnel, including two pilots, one co-pilot, two engineering officers, two air quartermasters, five aircraft technicians, and four members of the RMAF Special Forces.

Villamor Air Base will serve as the hub for the relief mission, with the RMAF team transporting aid supplies to disaster-affected areas designated by the Philippine government, including Pili Airport in Naga City and Daraga-Albay International Airport.