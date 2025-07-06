MINA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al Alsheikh, on Friday met here with Malaysian Islamic figures participating in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Programme for Hajj, Umrah, and Visit, implemented by the ministry.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Malaysian delegation conveyed their profound gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi leadership for the exceptional care and attention provided to pilgrims, and for the outstanding organisation that ensured a smooth and seamless performance of the rituals.

They further praised the Kingdom’s pioneering role in serving Islam and Muslims, highlighting the continuous efforts by the ministry to disseminate the values of moderation and promote the true image of Islam.