Malaysian navy chief makes introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain called on Singapore Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday as part of his three-day introductory visit to the island republic.

The Singapore Defence Ministry (Mindef) said during the meeting at Mindef, both leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties between the navies of the two countries and discussed regional security developments.

“Zulhelmy’s visit underscores the warm and long-standing bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia,” Mindef said in a statement.

The Malaysian navy chief also called on the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) chief Rear-Admiral Sean Wat where they discussed opportunities to strengthen the relationship between the two navies.

Meanwhile, Zulhelmy will visit RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base on Thursday as part of his programme here.

He will also visit the Information Fusion Centre, a regional Maritime Security centre situated at the Changi Command and Control Centre (CC2C), which is hosted by the RSN.

Zulhelmy, together with Wat, will also attend the opening ceremony of Exercise Malapura 2024 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the flagship bilateral exercise between the RSN and RMN.

Exercise Malapura 2024 will be conducted from Nov 13 to 24.

The RSN and RMN interact regularly through bilateral exercises, visits and professional exchanges.

Beyond collaborative efforts to safeguard regional maritime security through the Malacca Straits Patrol, the two navies also engage through exercises held under multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM), and the ADMM-Plus.

Mindef said these interactions have enhanced the mutual understanding and professional ties between the two navies.