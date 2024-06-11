Malaysian Parliament launches health and wellness programme for MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Parliament today launched the Health and Wellness Programme for Members of Parliament (MPs) to promote a healthy lifestyle among lawmakers.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the programme also aims to support the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS), which includes Wellness on Wheel (WoW), the War on Sugar and the 1000 Days of Life initiatives implemented by the Health Ministry (MOH).

“To support the War on Sugar campaign by the MOH, every Wednesday will be designated as a sugar-free drink day. In addition, through the Jom Kosong campaign by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, MPs will receive a 20-sen discount for every sugar-free drink purchase,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

The Health and Wellness Programme for MPs will run until Nov 14.

The Speaker also announced that, as part of the programme, MPs must undergo health check-ups at the Parliament Clinic.

In his address after the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, Johari said all MPs are encouraged to do a light exercise or ‘X-Break’ during the Parliament sitting starting today.

Commenting on the programme, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this is the first collaboration between the legislative and executive branches to organise an essential campaign on ensuring the health and wellness of MPs.

On the WoW initiative, Dzulkefly said the ministry would extend the programme to rural areas to bring health benefits to all segments of society.