Malaysian police bust international child pornography syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The recently dismantled syndicate selling pornographic content involving infants and children is suspected to have international connections according to police authorities.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that foreign agencies provided crucial information about the syndicate’s operations in distributing abusive material.

He explained that numerous videos and images depicting child sexual abuse had been uploaded onto dark web platforms with global networks.

Investigators face significant challenges in identifying the owners and individuals accessing these dark web services for the syndicate.

Kumar made these statements following a meeting between the Communications Ministry, Royal Malaysia Police, and TikTok at Bukit Aman headquarters.

No additional arrests have occurred beyond the eleven individuals including the mastermind detained during Ops Pedo between July 19 and August 19 in Johor Bahru.

Police uncovered the paedophilia syndicate’s activities through Ops Pedo on August 29 after a month-long investigation by multiple agencies.

The Malaysian Internet Crime Against Children unit collaborated with international organisations during this operation.

The Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division led the coordinated effort against this criminal network. – Bernama