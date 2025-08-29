Malaysian police seize RM13 million in smuggled goods, detain 195 suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police have seized various items believed to be smuggled goods, including cigarettes and alcohol, with a total value of more than RM13 million through a two-day “Op Kontraban Mega” operation in 11 states.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department Deputy Director (Operations/Movement), Datuk Fisol Salleh, said that out of 272 premises inspected during the operation conducted last Tuesday and Wednesday, 174 premises were found to have committed various offences.

He said that during the operation, police seized more than 4.1 million sticks of various brand cigarettes, with an estimated value of RM7.7 million, 103,407 litres of alcohol worth RM4.5 million, as well as other goods including cooking oil, vehicles, fireworks, and phones valued at RM841,329.

“During the operation, 195 individuals, including caretakers of premises, aged between 18 and 72, were detained for further investigation.

“Of that number, 127 are local citizens, while the rest are foreigners from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, and the Philippines,“ he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Fisol said 140 individuals would be remanded for seven days until (September 1), 38 remanded for immigration offences, and 17 others were released on police bail.

He said 13 offences were identified, including those under the Customs Act 1967, the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Open Gambling House Act 1953, the Minor Offences Act 2007, the Local Government Act 1976, the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, the Explosives Act 1957, and the Local Government Ordinance 1961.

“Some of these premises are repeat offenders, and we will continue the operation in collaboration with various agencies, including the Customs Department, so that smuggling activities can be addressed,“ he said.

Fisol said that from January 1 until yesterday, a total of more than 86.7 million sticks of cigarettes and 973,558 liters of various brands of alcohol, estimated to be worth more than RM232.5 million, were seized, and 648 individuals were arrested. - Bernama