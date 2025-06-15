KOTA BHARU: The setting up of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy is expected to serve as a catalyst for the development of new talent in the sport as well as pave the way for the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) to generate new sources of income.

Chairman of the Athletes Education Committee under the PSM Sepak Takraw Development Bureau, Prof Dr Mohad Anizu Mohd Nor said the immediate allocation of RM6 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday would enable the academy to be fully equipped and function comprehensively.

He said it would serve as a training centre, official match venue, administrative office and also provide dormitory facilities.

“This allows PSM to train more new grassroot talents besides generating income when it can attract international collaboration for promotion and training, besides organising competitions,” he told Bernama.

According to Mohad Anizu, the academy is also expected to strengthen the status of sepak takraw which has the potential to be re-instated as a national core sport after being dropped in 2017.

“A rebranding of PSM is also being pursued so that this academy remains relevant as the official national sepak takraw training centre,” he said.

Yesterday, the MADANI Government agreed to expedite the approval of allocations for the establishment of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy, so that it can materialise by year-end.

Anwar was reported to have said that the government would ensure that the proposal to establish the academy becomes a reality.