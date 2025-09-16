Malaysian students in Jordan mark Malaysia Day helping refugees

PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia Day festivities unfolded across the homeland with traditional parades and cultural performances, a dozen Malaysian students in Jordan chose to commemorate the national holiday through humanitarian service.

The 12 students, studying in Jordan, marked September 16 by providing assistance to Syrian refugee families at the Mafraq refugee camp, demonstrating that national pride extends beyond ceremonial celebrations to acts of compassion across international boundaries.

Operating through YOSH Jordan, the Malaysian students distributed 100 food packages to displaced Syrian families residing in the camp, where hundreds face ongoing challenges accessing education, medical care, and basic necessities.

Khadijah Hamzah, an Islamic Economics student at Yarmouk University, explained that their Malaysia Day initiative held special significance as participants wore traditional Malaysian clothing while serving alongside international volunteers.

“Our ‘United for Relief’ programme brought together volunteers from multiple nations including Malaysia, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Jordan, Palestine, Nigeria, and Syria, demonstrating universal humanitarian values,“ Khadijah stated.

She emphasised how witnessing the refugees’ struggles deepened their appreciation for Malaysia’s stability and prosperity. “Observing children unable to access education and families fighting for survival reinforces our gratitude for being Malaysian citizens. This experience motivates us to excel academically so we can eventually make substantial contributions to society.”

The choice to wear traditional Malaysian attire during the relief mission was intentional, according to Khadijah, representing a unique way to honor their national identity.

“Rather than typical Malaysia Day activities like singing patriotic songs or participating in traditional games, we decided to visit the Syrian refugee camp for humanitarian work. Our traditional clothing served as a symbol of Malaysian pride, and when fellow volunteers inquired about our attire, we had opportunities to share information about garments like the baju kurung,“ she explained.

The monthly relief programme, which launched in February 2025, represents an ongoing commitment by the students to continue their humanitarian efforts.

“True independence encompasses more than personal freedom—it involves caring for others and accepting responsibility to serve society beyond ourselves. While we enjoy comfortable lives, we must consider those facing hardship. This reflection is essential,“ Khadijah noted.

She added that the students aim to benefit communities not only within Malaysia but internationally as well.

For these Malaysian students, celebrating Malaysia Day among refugees served as a powerful reminder that genuine patriotism transcends flag-waving ceremonies to encompass compassion, service, and global solidarity.