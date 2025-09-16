Deputy IGP Ayob Khan shows off roti canai skills in Sibu

A video featuring Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has captured widespread attention after he demonstrated his roti canai making abilities during a vacation in Sibu, Sarawak.

The footage, uploaded to his official Facebook account earlier today, shows Ayob Khan preparing seven pieces of roti canai at a restaurant located in Sibu Bus Terminal.

In his Facebook caption, the senior police officer explained how his short holiday with his wife provided an opportunity to “sharpen his skills” at the restaurant’s open kitchen.

“September 15, 2025... my wife and I are taking a two-day break in Sibu, Sarawak. Last night we went to eat roti canai at Curry House Sibu Bus Terminal, but watching how the mamak was making the roti canai didn’t meet my expectations. I took over his duties,“ he wrote.

“Made seven pieces of roti canai for us to eat - occasionally need to polish up skills too, since I’m approaching retirement,“ he added in a light-hearted tone.

The post has received overwhelming positive responses from netizens, who praised Ayob Khan as a people-friendly leader who remains approachable in casual settings.

As of 4pm today, the two-minute and 13-second video had already garnered over 100,000 views on Facebook, along with more than 33,000 likes and over 3,700 comments.

Facebook user Basri Ariffin commented: “Just releasing long-hidden skills.”

Meanwhile, Mohd Aizat Syafiq joked: “Tan Sri, when you retire and open a roti canai shop, let us know... we all want to come eat.”