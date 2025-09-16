Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on Ukraine peace efforts

TEL AVIV: US President Donald Trump will likely meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week while continuing efforts to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the potential meeting during his Tuesday press briefing in Israel, noting leaders would gather in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not compromise but has not followed through despite escalating Russian attacks.

Rubio revealed that Trump has had multiple calls with Putin and multiple meetings with Zelensky, including the probable meeting next week.

The Secretary of State stated that Trump will keep trying to achieve peace if possible while acknowledging the president might eventually conclude peace is not achievable.

Rubio pointed to Trump’s previously cited figure that Russia lost 20,000 soldiers in fighting during July alone.

Trump welcomed Putin to Alaska a month ago, marking the first Western nation visit by the Russian leader since the 2022 Ukraine invasion.

The US president met with Zelensky alongside European leaders at the White House days after the Alaska meeting with Putin.

Rubio emphasised Trump’s unique position in being able to speak to Putin, Zelensky, and European leaders simultaneously.

The Secretary of State warned that if Trump disengaged from mediation or sanctioned Russia, no one else in the world could possibly mediate the conflict’s end.

Trump entered office vowing to end the war within a day while blaming predecessor Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion and criticising US financial support for Ukraine.

At a February 28 White House meeting that stunned US allies, Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Zelensky while accusing him of ingratitude.

The administration briefly cut off US military and intelligence support for Ukraine following the February meeting.

Zelensky has since met Trump twice and each time praised the US president while expressing appreciation for American support. – AFP