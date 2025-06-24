KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim commended 13-year-old Muhammad Iftikhar Firas Farid for his historic victory at the Roller Freestyle Park Junior World Championship in France. The young athlete, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah in Kajang, defeated a four-time defending champion to claim the

title.

Anwar’s political secretary, Chan Ming Kai, presented a contribution to Muhammad Iftikhar Firas on behalf of the prime minister. In a post on X, Anwar expressed pride in the teenager’s achievement, stating, *”Praying that (Muhammad Iftikhar) Firas continues to shine in the sport. May the success be the catalyst for him to go further on the international stage

and bring glory to the country.”*

The prime minister also directed the Youth and Sports Ministry to provide training facilities and resources to nurture Muhammad Iftikhar Firas’s potential. The young champion secured his world title last month in Montpellier, France, marking a significant milestone for Malaysia in roller sports.