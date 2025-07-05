Malaysian trucker donates rare Rh-negative blood for 33 years

TANJONG MALIM: A lorry driver’s accident 34 years ago led him to a lifelong mission of donating his rare Rh-negative blood, a type difficult to find in Malaysia. S. Shanmugam, 54, has since given blood 54 times, becoming the largest donor of this rare blood type to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

Shanmugam discovered his blood type’s rarity after a 1991 accident delayed his surgery due to a lack of matching donors. “From there, I realised I needed to become a donor out of responsibility,“ he said after receiving an award at Slim River Hospital during Perak’s World Blood Donor Day celebration.

Living in Teluk Intan, Shanmugam donates four times yearly, as Rh-negative blood makes up less than 10% of Malaysia’s blood supply. State Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan presented awards to top donors, including legal consultant Beh Zeng Kang, 29, who has donated 51 times since age 17.

Beh, with the common O blood type, said donating is a routine. “As long as I’m healthy, I’ll keep helping those in need,“ he said. Sivanesan noted Perak collected 64,416 blood bags last year, with Chinese donors leading at 48.32%, followed by Malays (39.12%) and Indians (11.40%).

The state estimates needing 80,000 blood bags annually. Special certificates were given to 36 donors and 15 campaign organisers for their contributions.