Malaysian woman arrested for facilitating illegal entry at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: A Malaysian woman has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal entry of foreigners through a special lane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2.

The Border Control and Protection Agency stated that the 34-year-old suspect was apprehended on October 15.

Preliminary investigations revealed the woman worked as a lounge supervisor for Kuala Lumpur Airport Hotel Sdn Bhd.

She allegedly attempted to bring six Indonesian passengers through immigration using a special lane facility slip.

This method allowed the foreigners to enter Malaysia without undergoing proper clearance procedures.

The agency confirmed the suspect received payment for each passenger she successfully brought into the country.

This illegal activity was conducted without her employer’s knowledge while she was on official leave.

Further investigations uncovered involvement from several other individuals in the scheme.

Employees from both Kuala Lumpur Airport Hotel Sdn Bhd and FTCO Consultancy Sdn Bhd are believed to have used the same method.

The smuggling operation is suspected to have been active for over a year.

It involved individuals from Indonesia, China, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos.

The woman was arrested under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

She is currently remanded at the Aeropolis Lockup pending further investigation.

Six Indonesian citizens involved in the case were also arrested.

They have been sent to the Putrajaya immigration detention depot. – Bernama