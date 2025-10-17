$!OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, today announced the global launch of its latest flagship Find X9 Series following the product’s successful debut in the Chinese market. The launch event will be held in Barcelona on October 28th, 2025, where Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will make their official global debut, setting a new benchmark for mobile photography and flagship smartphone excellence. “With Find X Series, OPPO continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in mobile imaging, uniting industry-leading hardware with state-of-the-art computational photography,“ said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “Together with Hasselblad, we are taking a monumental leap forward in imaging quality with Find X9 Series. Combined with a refined design, extraordinary battery life, and the fast and smooth ColorOS 16, Find X9 Series is set to redefine the flagship experience and inspire a new era of creativity with mobile devices.” Find X9 Series introduces a new-generation design that combines elegance with ergonomic comfort. Find X9 is offered in three color options: Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red. Find X9 Pro arrives in two premium finishes, Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. All models feature a refined matte glass finish and matte aluminum frame that enhances both aesthetics and grip. Complementing this design are two impeccably crafted flat displays. Find X9 features a compact 6.59-inch screen, while Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch immersive display, both of which are framed by ultra-thin 1.15mm symmetrical bezels on four sides.

Both Find X9 and Find X9 Pro feature the latest Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the LUMO Image Engine, OPPO’s in-house computational photography solution. Find X9 Pro pushes boundaries even further with its breakthrough 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. Co-developed with Hasselblad in both sensor calibration and optical design, this telephoto camera meets Hasselblad’s exacting standards, delivering unparalleled detail and clarity in zoom shots.