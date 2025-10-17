Madagascar swears in army colonel as president after military takeover

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar’s constitutional court formally appointed Colonel Michael Randrianirina as president during a ceremony on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony capped a dramatic week that saw President Andry Rajoelina impeached for desertion of duty on Tuesday.

Rajoelina fled the country last weekend after the military refused orders to shoot protesters.

Media reports indicated the ousted leader was evacuated aboard a French military plane to Reunion before travelling to Dubai.

Randrianirina denied initiating a coup and pointed to the constitutional court’s backing of his new role.

The 51-year-old commander of the CAPSAT unit has pledged to hold elections within 18 to 24 months.

He told reporters that consultations were underway to appoint a consensus prime minister.

Randrianirina emphasised that Madagascar has not chosen a military regime despite his military background.

The government will belong to civilians according to the new president.

Rajoelina’s camp condemned the constitutional court’s support as riddled with procedural illegalities.

They insisted Rajoelina remains the legitimate leader of the impoverished island nation.

Government forces were previously accused of a harsh crackdown on youth-led protesters.

CAPSAT announced on October 11 that it would refuse orders to shoot protesters.

This statement became a turning point in the uprising that ultimately led to Rajoelina’s fall.

Foreign delegations from the United States and European Union attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The French ambassador was also present at the constitutional court proceedings.

A large crowd gathered for the ceremony including representatives from the youth-led protest movement.

Madagascar becomes the latest former French colony to fall under military control since 2020.

This marks the third military transition in Madagascar since independence from France in 1960.

The African Union and regional SADC bloc will send fact-finding missions to the island.

Both organisations called for constitutional democracy to be upheld in Madagascar.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called for full civilian involvement in the transition process.

He emphasised that Madagascar’s youth mobilization must be fully heard during this period.

About 80% of Madagascar’s 32 million people live in poverty according to World Bank benchmarks.

The country remains one of the poorest in the world despite its natural resource abundance. – AFP