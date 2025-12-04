Malaysians abroad mark Aidilfitri in spirit

PETALING JAYA: As the Aidilfitri celebration enters its second week, more anak perantau (Malaysians living abroad) are making their way back to their hometowns, returning to the places they call home.

While some make it a yearly tradition to reunite with family and relatives in Malaysia, others are unable to return due to work or study commitments.

For Nur Fatin Maricar, her career and academic obligations in Qatar have kept her in the Gulf state for about five years.

“Of course, the thought of returning to Malaysia is always at the back of my mind, but I’ve been kept busy in Qatar, juggling full-time work and completing my Master’s degree,” she told theSun.

Nur Fatin, 35, said her thesis focuses on Qatar, making it logical for her to remain there for now.

“I don’t have any immediate plans to return and live in Malaysia anytime soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abu Ihsan Zulkaflee hopes to travel the world before eventually returning to Malaysia – ideally when he reaches retirement.

Fondly known as Abu by his family, he said working for a multinational company with a global presence allows him to move from one major city to another across continents.

“I’m currently based in Munich, Germany, and have worked abroad since 2022. I love travelling, so I consider myself lucky to be with a global company such as my employer,” he said when met during the Aidilfitri celebration.

The fourth of five siblings, Abu shared that he had grown accustomed to living and working abroad, no longer feeling the homesickness he experienced during his early days overseas.

“I guess because of my age and the fact that I’m from Southeast Asia, some colleagues initially gave me attitude. But over time, I’ve learnt how to navigate such situations and now things are going smoothly.

“I have great colleagues in Munich who are very respectful of my values and culture, despite coming from a very different background,” he said.

While he cannot return home as often as he would like, Abu makes it a point to be present for major family occasions.

“I came back just last year for my younger brother’s wedding. But honestly, you don’t really get the Hari Raya vibe when celebrating abroad – it just doesn’t feel festive,” he said.

Another Malaysian, Laila Soraya Mohamad, 35, who also calls Qatar home, shared that she has

no immediate plans to return to Malaysia.

“I’m enjoying life at the moment and plan to explore other countries next while I still can,” Laila said in a WhatsApp reply to theSun.

It was previously reported that a staggering 1.86 million Malaysians have left the country over the past five decades in search of new opportunities abroad.