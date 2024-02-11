Malaysians abroad should notify embassies of their whereabouts - Mohamad

SEREMBAN: Malaysians traveling abroad for tourism, work, or further studies should notify the embassies in the countries they are visiting of their whereabouts and contact numbers.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the measure is to facilitate communication with them during emergencies.

“That is why I emphasise that Malaysians should contact the nearest embassy to provide their address and phone number, as we do not necessarily have a record of their presence.

“This is important because they may be studying independently and sometimes do not register with the embassy, so we are unaware of their whereabouts,” he told reporters after the ninth Annual General Meeting of the National Solidarity Association (Persona) today.

He was commenting on allegations of a Malaysian involved as a mercenary in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with the individual’s MyKad and driver’s licence found on a battlefield in Ukraine. Based on information, the individual is believed to be a student in Ukraine.

The Rembau member of parliament stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not directly involved in the issue at the moment but is monitoring the situation and is ready to assist if needed.

“It has not reached the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Higher Education and the Malaysian Armed Forces are looking into the matter, as the man is alleged to be a student,” he said.

Previously, images circulated on social media showing a Malaysian MyKad and driver’s licence with a Perlis address found on the battlefield between Ukraine and Russia, with reports claiming it was discovered after Russian forces captured an enemy stronghold in Levadne, Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police contacted the Russian Embassy here, while Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir announced that the ministry is gathering information on the matter.

Meanwhile, commenting on his participation in the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2024) in Apia, Samoa, Mohamad noted that climate change and rising sea levels threatening island nations were among the key topics discussed.

“Climate change is not an easy issue to tackle; it requires significant technology and funding, as well as support from developed nations. All countries agreed to combat global warming and aim to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad, who is also the patron of Persona, expressed hope that the association would serve as a mutual bridge connecting the government with the people, especially in helping to disseminate policies and initiatives.