Malaysians celebrate PM Anwar’s 78th birthday with heartfelt wishes

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platforms were filled with warm birthday wishes for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as he celebrated his 78th birthday.

The outpouring of support came from Cabinet members, state leaders, government officials, and citizens across Malaysia.

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a Facebook post wishing Anwar good health and strength to continue leading the nation towards prosperity.

A 44-second video accompanying the post highlighted key moments from his leadership journey.

Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar prayed for Anwar’s wisdom in realising the Malaysia MADANI vision.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa praised Anwar for his steadfastness and patience in governance.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali offered a heartfelt prayer for Allah’s blessings upon the prime minister.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari described Anwar as a distinguished leader who governs with wisdom.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar expressed gratitude for Anwar’s dedicated leadership.

The Malaysia MADANI Facebook page posted a special 2-minute-41-second reel featuring birthday wishes from various segments of society.

Religious scholars including Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil and Penang Mufti Associate Prof Dr Mohd Sukki Othman also extended their prayers.

Pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 14 Putrajaya formed the number 78 in a touching tribute to the prime minister.

Netizens nationwide joined in celebrating Anwar’s birthday, expressing hopes for his continued leadership in building a harmonious Malaysia. – Bernama