SEREMBAN: Malaysians in India and Pakistan, especially students, are advised to contact the High Commisions in the countries concerned and submit complete information to facilitate communication and assistance if needed.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also advised Malaysians there to be careful and not to visit risky areas following the recent reported of cross-border attacks.

“Malaysians there, especially students, are advised to avoid visiting dangerous places, especially in Kashmir, and cancel their trips there. So far, no Malaysians have been affected,“ he told reporters after officiating Sekolah Kebangsaan Senawang 3 Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) Meeting here today.

Meanwhile, the Rembau MP said Malaysia called on India and Pakistan to immediately stop escalating tension there.

Mohamad said Wisma Putra in a recent statement also informed the government that it was closely following the latest developments regarding the increase in tensions between India and Pakistan, and urged both to remain calm.

“We are very concerned about this situation, especially the incidents of shooting using drones and rockets which need to be avoided. I hope the leaders of these two countries can think of the bigger picture rather than looking at the situation which could cause the country to be affected,“ he said.