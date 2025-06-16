Malaysians rally behind family of UPSI student killed in bus crash

JERTIH: The tragic passing of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student Fatin Nasrien Fadli in a bus accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik on June 9, has not only left a deep impact on her family but also moved the hearts of the public.

The sorrow deepened when it came to light that 22-year-old Fatin Nasrien, the eldest of five siblings, had been the family’s greatest hope for change. Her parents, Fadli Abdul Rahman, 50, and Nor Hasliza Yusof, 43, had dreamed that her graduation in July next year would mark the beginning of a better life for the family.

Touched by the family’s hardship, many Malaysians, known for their generosity, have come forward to donate and ease the family’s burden.

“Earlier, someone asked for my wife’s bank account number. I didn’t expect it to go viral and that so many would donate,” said Fatin’s father, Fadli, when met by Bernama at their home in Kampung Kerandang today.

Fadli, who is a handyman while his wife works as a grocery shop assistant said he was overwhelmed by the people’s compassion. The donations received, he said, would help ease his family’s burden as his household income is only around RM2,000 per month.

He said the funds would be used to cover school expenses for Fatin’s younger siblings; Fatin Nizalipa, 13; Nur Faris Rayyan, 12; and Fatin Naminya, 7.

Fadli said although he and his wife were heartbroken over the loss of their eldest child who had been the family’s hope, they have come to terms with the tragedy.

“She told me that once she started working, she didn’t want me to work anymore and she would support her siblings,” he shared, adding that Fatin had long dreamed of becoming a teacher and was a good daughter and a responsible sister.

Earlier, Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) chief executive officer, Associate Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan said 13 of the 15 students who perished in the crash were from the hardcore poor and poor (asnaf) families under Maidam’s care.

In the early morning of June 9, Fatin Nasrien and 14 other UPSI students were killed when the chartered bus carrying them from Jertih to the main UPSI campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, overturned in an accident involving a Perodua Alza on the JRTB in Gerik.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.