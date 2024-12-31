KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians irrespective of race, religion or political affiliation face an urgent responsibility to ensure racial and religious harmony in the country and reject all forms of extremism, said National Unity Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He hopes Malaysians can step into the New Year with hope and optimism, embracing the spirit of cooperation, understanding and diversity that characterises the nation.

“This is the time for all level-headed, patriotic Malaysians, including political leaders, to stand up and be counted in furthering the cause of a united Malaysian Nation based on the five principles of the Rukun Negara.

“This is not the time for anyone to make incendiary statements which are provocative and can lead to conflict and tension with serious consequences affecting peace, harmony and national unity,” he said in his New Year message issued to Bernama today.

He said it is incumbent on politicians to promote peace and harmony, refraining from any acts of provocation or violence that could lead to conflict and chaos.

According to him, the past year has brought its share of challenges and triumphs, with the nation navigating through tests of resilience, adaptability and unity.

He said what Malaysia needs today are not ethnic heroes, but sincere ethnic bridge builders and peace ambassadors who can foster goodwill, mutual respect, peace and harmony.

“The time has come for Malaysians to identify more ethnic bridge builders and emphasise their critical role in breaking down divides for the greater good of improving ethnic relations in our country,” Lee said.

He also highlighted that multiracial living and community are integral to Malaysia’s history and heritage and they have been a vital source of racial integration, contributing to the nation’s harmony and making Malaysia a great place to live, learn, work and play.

“Together, we must create an environment where everyone can thrive, where opportunities are accessible to all, and where our children can look forward to a brighter future,” he added.

Lee also encouraged all Malaysians to pursue their dreams with passion and determination while spreading joy and kindness in their daily interactions.