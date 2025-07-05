Malaysians told to defer unnecessary travel to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad on Wednesday urged Malaysians not to undertake unnecessary travel to Pakistan in view of military tensions in South Asia.

The diplomatic mission said it is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan following India’s missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on early Wednesday.

“The High Commission is actively liaising with local authorities in obtaining further information and ensuring the safety of Malaysians in the country. Malaysians in the affected areas are also urged to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by the local authorities,“ it said in a statement.

“Due to the volatile situation, Malaysian citizens are advised to defer unnecessary travels to Pakistan,“ it added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan, which have been rising since last month, escalated early Wednesday amid reports of cross-border airstrikes.