Malaysians welcome RM1.99 RON95 petrol price reduction

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement of the RON95 petrol price reduction to RM1.99 per litre has been met with widespread appreciation, offering much-needed relief to Malaysians grappling with rising living costs.

Consumers Association of Kedah (CAKE) president Mohd Yusrizal Yusoff described the move as reassuring amid concerns over targeted fuel subsidies.

“Not only did the price not go up, it went down. This is proof that the government is listening to the people and working to ease our burden,“ he said.

For daily commuters like Nur Ayuni Syafini Shahalim, a 25-year-old kindergarten teacher from Perlis, the savings ease her travel expenses between Kodiang and Arau.

“I’m grateful because as a moderate-income worker, every ringgit saved is meaningful,“ she said.

Gig workers, heavily reliant on fuel, also stand to benefit.

Mohd Bukhari Mohd Noor, a 41-year-old food delivery rider from Penang, noted that the six-sen per litre reduction helps cover family expenses and medical bills.

“This extra money can go towards my family’s expenses and my parents’ medical treatment,“ he said.

Civil servant Syarifah Suhaila Tahir from Johor sees the price cut as recognition of public support for government reforms.

“Even though the reduction is small, daily use makes the impact substantial,“ she said.

Students, too, welcome the change.

Muhammad Aiman Haziq Mohd Alias, a 22-year-old university student, said lower fuel costs allow him to reallocate funds for studies and transport.

“I ride a motorcycle to campus daily, so with lower fuel prices, my expenses will drop too,“ he explained.

Anwar assured that the targeted subsidy would not burden ordinary Malaysians, benefiting approximately 18 million drivers and gig workers.

“Once the targeted RON95 subsidy is implemented, Malaysians will enjoy a lower petrol price of RM1.99 per litre,“ he said. – Bernama