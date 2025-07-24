White House shifts focus to Obama claims amid Epstein scandal fallout

WASHINGTON: The White House intensified efforts on Wednesday to shift public attention away from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal by reviving claims of a “treasonous conspiracy” involving former President Barack Obama. Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard alleged a “years-long coup” orchestrated by Obama, citing newly declassified intelligence as proof of election interference claims against Russia.

Gabbard’s assertions, presented during a press briefing, directly contradict multiple investigations conducted between 2019 and 2023, all of which confirmed Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Justice Department has now formed a “Strike Force” to examine these allegations.

Meanwhile, the Epstein scandal continues to dominate headlines. The financier, who was linked to high-profile figures including Trump, died in prison in 2019 under controversial circumstances. Trump’s administration had pledged to release Epstein case files, but Attorney General Pam Bondi recently stated no such documents would be disclosed.

New reports from The Wall Street Journal reveal Trump’s name appears multiple times in Epstein’s files, though no wrongdoing is indicated. Trump denies any misconduct and has sued the Journal over a separate report alleging he wrote a lewd letter to Epstein in 2003.

Republican leaders adjourned the House early to avoid votes on the Epstein matter, but bipartisan efforts persist to demand transparency. A House subcommittee recently voted to subpoena Justice Department documents related to Epstein.

Despite White House attempts to redirect attention, the Epstein scandal remains a pressing issue, complicating Trump’s efforts to control the narrative. - AFP