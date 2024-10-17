KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-11 stationed in southern Lebanon is safe, with no casualties or damage to assets following the recent Israeli attacks on the country.

Acknowledging the increasing threat from Israeli forces, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has implemented guidelines to ensure the safety of all peacekeeping troops under the mission.

“All forces under UNIFIL, including the MALBATT 850-11 team operating in southern Lebanon, have been instructed to cease patrols or logistical movements and remain at their respective posts.

“In consideration of the safety of personnel, UNIFIL headquarters has also activated protective measures inside bunkers, under established procedures, until the situation stabilises,“ he said during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) regarding the safety of the MALBATT 850-11 team amid the ongoing Israeli military attacks and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warning for UNIFIL forces to leave southern Lebanon.

Mohamed Khaled explained that any move to withdraw the MALBATT team from Lebanon would be determined by UNIFIL and a joint decision of all 50 countries involved in the peacekeeping mission.

“Indonesia, whose soldiers were injured in the Israeli attack, made a statement through its Foreign Minister on Sept 14, affirming their commitment to continue supporting the peacekeeping mission under UNIFIL. Despite the injuries, their initial response is not to withdraw,“ he said.

Responding to Ikmal Hisham’s follow-up question on whether MALBATT members can return fire if attacked by Israeli forces, Mohamed Khaled explained that under UNIFIL’s safety guidelines, the team is allowed to do so in self-defense.

However, he emphasised that the forces are not permitted to engage in offensive actions, as their primary role is that of peacekeepers.

Mohamed Khaled also reassured that the Ministry of Defence ensures MALBATT members undergo sufficient training and exposure before being deployed.

Regarding medical facilities, he noted that UNIFIL provides an operation theater located about an hour from the MALBATT camp, while the team itself has basic medical facilities and maintains cooperation with local hospitals.

Since Oct 1, Israel has reportedly launched unprecedented large-scale airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from Israeli attacks has exceeded 2,300 since the escalation of the conflict.