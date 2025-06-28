JKOM expands programmes to boost Malaysia MADANI awareness

KEPALA BATAS: The Community Communication Department (JKOM) is broadening its initiatives to engage specific groups, ensuring effective dissemination of government policies and the Malaysia MADANI framework. Deputy director-general (management) Kafrawi Ridzuan Tarmizi highlighted the positive reception of these tailored programmes.

Speaking after the 2025 MADANI Unity Programme in Kepala Batas, Kafrawi noted that the initiatives aim to correct misconceptions about MADANI, often wrongly perceived as a political agenda. “The MADANI concept upholds universal values applicable to all Malaysians,“ he said.

The programmes, now active in multiple states, prioritise youth engagement. “Students are our future leaders. By instilling MADANI values early, we nurture a generation aligned with national unity,“ Kafrawi added.