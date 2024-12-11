Woman’s body found in freezer in Old Klang Road

PETALING JAYA: A woman’s body was found stuffed in a freezer unit in Old Klang Road.

According to The Star, the police discovered the body in a house.

The report also pointed out that the victim’s son had contacted the police earlier, to allegedly “report his actions”.

It is learnt that the son was allegedly “standing next to the freezer”, when police arrived at the scene, citing initial information by sources.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood confirmed that a statement on the incident will be “issued soon”.

