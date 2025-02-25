Man allegedly steals police patrol car parked near Klang hospital

PETALING JAYA: A man was reportedly to have allegedly stolen a police patrol car near a hospital in Klang.

According to Guangming Daily, the incident took place at 2.40am on Friday (Feb 21) near a hospital along Jalan Raja Muda Musa in Klang, Selangor.

The patrol car was parked by the roadside near the hospital. The suspect allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away.

It is understood that police officers on duty at the Klang Selatan district police headquarters received a report from two officers stating that a Honda City patrol car had been stolen by the suspect.

Police have since launched an investigation and are actively tracking down both the suspect and the missing patrol car.

