Fast food restaurant employee charged with car theft, attempted murder

KUALA LUMPUR: A fast food restaurant employee pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of stealing a car and dangerously driving the rented vehicle resulting in a man being seriously injured.

Muhammad Wan Azhar Azman, 20, made the plea after the two charges were read out to him before Judge Azrul Darus.

The court, in not allowing Muhammad Wan Azhar bail, set Dec 2 for the facts of the case and probation report on the accused for sentencing.

On the first count, Muhammad Wan Azhar, from Perak, was charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code with stealing a Honda Civic belonging to D. Joshua Jeyaseelan, 30, at the Lebuh Perdana Timur traffic lights, Precinct 15, Putrajaya from 3.40 pm to 4 pm, last Oct 23.

The offence provides imprisonment for up to seven years and is liable with a fine.

Muhammad Wan Azhar was also charged with driving the car dangerously, causing Joshua’s partner, Mohamed Jalil Iskandar, 28, who was clinging to the vehicle to be thrown off, causing him to sustain serious injury

The offence, under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, was committed at the same location, date and time.

He faced imprisonment for up to 20 years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin appeared for the prosecution, while Muhammad Wan Azhar was unrepresented.