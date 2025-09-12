Man and woman found dead in suspected murder in Guar Chempedak

ALOR SETAR: A man and a woman were found dead with stab wounds, believed to have been murdered in Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak, near Yan, last night.

Yan police chief Supt Mohamad Hamizi Abdullah said police were alerted to the incident at about 9.40 pm.

“The incident involved a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who were found dead with stab wounds on their bodies, believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon,” he said.

“The woman was found in the front passenger seat of a Proton Wira parked in front of a house, while the man was discovered lying face down on the road,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police are investigating the relationship between the victims.

“We are working to identify the suspect, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that the bodies were sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for further action. - Bernama