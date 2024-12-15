PETALING JAYA: The Cameron Highlands police has detained a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old Orang Asli girl.

In a statement, today, Cameron Highlands district police chief Superintendent Azri Ramli said that the suspect’s 33-year-old friend was also arrested to assist in investigations.

The victim lodged a police report on December 13 around 3.47am. In her report, the girl from Ringlet claimed that she was raped by a local man she had met via a dating app.

She alleged that the suspect took her for a ride in a car to Kedah where she was raped on four occasions in the vehicle at various locations.

Azri further stated that the victim was abandoned in the alley before being rescued by the public and brought to the police station in Kedah.

The victim, Azri added, was subsequently brought back to Cameron Highlands, where a report was lodged.

The victim was then referred to the Kuala Lipis specialist hospital for further treatment.

Acting on the report, police arrested the two men on December 14 at about 3.20am to assist in investigations.

The first suspect has two previous drug-related records, while the second suspect had four drug and criminal records.

It is learnt that the the first suspect confessed to raping the victim four times inside the car following police interrogation.

“His friend was not with them during the time of the alleged incident.

“However, both suspects returned to Cameron Highlands for unknown intentions, and that is when they were arrested,” he said.

The Raub Magistrate’s Court granted a seven-day remand for both suspects until December 20 for further investigations.

Azri added the case is being investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.