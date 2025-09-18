Man arrested for assaulting couple after smoking dispute at a restaurant

PETALING JAYA: A man who was caught on CCTV assaulting a couple after being told not to smoke at a Shah Alam restaurant has been arrested by police.

Shah Alam District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 49-year-old suspect, a motorcycle mechanic, was detained at about 4.30pm in Persiaran Kayangan, Section 9, after returning from a motorcycle convoy trip from Thailand, reported Sinar Harian.

The incident occurred at about 11.50pm when an eight-month pregnant woman objected to the suspect smoking at the eatery in Section 7 on Sept 11, fearing it would affect her health and her unborn child.

The woman and her husband first asked the restaurant staff to intervene, but the suspect ignored them.

When the husband confronted him directly three times, the suspect refused to comply and eventually approached the couple’s table, sparking the altercation.

Mohd Iqbal said a urine test on the suspect came back negative for drugs and he has no prior criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

