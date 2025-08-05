Man arrested for influencer home break-in remanded four days

BALIK PULAU: A man arrested for breaking into a house believed to belong to a social media influencer in Batu Maung has been remanded for four days to assist in investigations.

Barat Daya police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the 21-year-old suspect will be held until August 8.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and benzodiazepine drugs. Police also discovered prior drug-related offences in his record. The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for trespassing.

Media reports yesterday revealed the suspect was caught by the homeowner after returning to the burglarised house to collect items he had left behind. - Bernama