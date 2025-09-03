Man arrested for using other’s lost MyKad to purchase Iphone

POKOK SENA: The National Registration Department (JPN) has detained an individual suspected of using another person’s MyKad to take out a loan yesterday.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the man, 35, was arrested at 7:30 pm in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, following swift action by JPN.

“There was an individual who posted on social media about the loss of his MyKad several years ago. He later discovered that someone else had used his identity to take out a loan for purchasing a mobile device.

“He then came forward to report the loss of his MyKad and suspected that it had been cloned. Acting on this complaint, JPN carried out surveillance, and a suspect was arrested yesterday,“ he told the press after attending a JPN event today.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, initial investigations by JPN identified the true identity of the suspect, and a body search found another MyKad, believed to be fake.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 25(1)(e) and Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 for using a fake MyKad as identification and possessing another person’s MyKad.

“For now, we are focusing on this case, but as I said, we do not rule out the possibility of further arrests. Whether this involves a syndicate, it is too early to say at this stage,“ he said.

Recently, the media reported that a man was shocked to find a record of purchasing an iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB at a shop in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, through a loan from a licensed loan company using his MyKad, when he attempted to check the reward points with the company through its app.