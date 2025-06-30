Six women rescued after getting lost in Tanjung Tuan forest hike

ALOR GAJAH: A group of six women who lost their way while hiking near Tanjung Tuan Lighthouse were successfully rescued by firefighters today.

The operation involved multiple emergency response teams working together to ensure their safe return.

Senior Fire Officer (PBK) operations commander I Zaidi Kadiron confirmed that the Masjid Tanah Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 1.40 pm.

A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the location, approximately 33 kilometres away.

“The Masjid Tanah station team arrived at the scene by 2.17 pm. All six victims, women in their 20s, were later found by the Telok Kemang Fire and Rescue Station team from Negeri Sembilan,“ Zaidi said in a statement.

He added that all hikers were safely brought down without injuries.

The rescue operation included six personnel and an FRT machine from Masjid Tanah, supported by 10 personnel and two vehicles from Telok Kemang station, along with police assistance.

The operation concluded successfully at 3.50 pm.