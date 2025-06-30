PM Anwar uses chartered flight for three-nation visit to save time and costs

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will begin a three-nation official visit tomorrow, travelling via a chartered Malaysia Airlines flight to Rome, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro until July 7.

The decision aims to optimise time, reduce costs, and streamline delegation coordination.

Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah, the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, explained that the chartered flight was chosen to avoid lengthy transits and ensure smooth scheduling.

“This allows the Prime Minister’s packed itinerary to proceed efficiently without delays,“ he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) briefing.

The government will cover expenses for official delegates, while business representatives will pay their own costs.

“Business delegates were invited to join the mission to lower overall expenses and improve coordination,“ Tunku Nashrul clarified, dismissing any conflict of interest concerns.

Corporate participants include Petronas, Khazanah, TNB, Maybank, FGV, YTL Power, and Sunway.

The visit seeks to strengthen trade, open new markets, and create high-skilled jobs for Malaysians.

Anwar’s attendance at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro will also highlight ASEAN’s role in global governance and support the Global South agenda.