Man arrested on suspicion of abducting disabled girl

MELAKA: Police have arrested a man suspected of abducting a disabled girl with learning difficulties, who was reported missing in Taman Rambai Idaman here on April 5.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the 40-year-old suspect, who was driving a Perodua Kelisa, was detained at around 4 am today by the side of Jalan Jati, Sungai Petani, Kedah.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect admitted to taking the 17-year-old victim in the car to drive around areas including Seremban, Ipoh, Bukit Mertajam, and then to his village in Baling.

“Further checks found no illegal items in the car of the suspect, a trader residing in Melaka,“ he said in a statement today.

Christopher added that the victim did not know the suspect, and an initial physical examination revealed that the girl did not suffer any injury.

According to him, the suspect has a criminal record under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Earlier, media reports stated that the disabled teenager had gone missing after leaving her house to play at a nearby playground.